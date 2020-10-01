Maine Supreme Court rejects GOP request to put ranked-choice voting in presidential election on hold

(AP and WMTW) - Ranked-choice voting will be used for the presidential race in Maine.

Thursday, the Maine Supreme Court rejected a request by the Maine Republican Party to suspend their decision.

The Maine GOP contended in court Thursday the Maine constitution requires that ranked choice voting be delayed if the party can show a likelihood of success on a lawsuit over the GOP’s “People’s Veto” referendum drive.

The Maine Supreme Court ruled two weeks ago that a ballot initiative to repeal ranked-choice voting in presidential elections did not get enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

