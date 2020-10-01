Advertisement

Maine, NH Senators call on President Trump to reevaluate Canadian border restrictions

The senators are asking the President to reevaluate the guidelines for non-essential travel over the border.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators from Maine and New Hampshire are calling on President Trump to ease travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.

The senators are asking the President to reevaluate the guidelines for non-essential travel over the border.

They say at this time, the risk of significant cross-border transmission of COVID-19 in numerous border jurisdictions appears to be low.

