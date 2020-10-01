Maine, NH Senators call on President Trump to reevaluate Canadian border restrictions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators from Maine and New Hampshire are calling on President Trump to ease travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.

The senators are asking the President to reevaluate the guidelines for non-essential travel over the border.

They say at this time, the risk of significant cross-border transmission of COVID-19 in numerous border jurisdictions appears to be low.

