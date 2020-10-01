Advertisement

Maine DOL canceled roughly 23,600 fraudulent unemployment claims last week

The DOL says the high number represents the culmination of potentially fraudulent claims from earlier weeks
During the week ending September 26, Maine DOL cancelled about 23,600 initial claims and 1 weekly certification that were determined to be fraudulent.
During the week ending September 26, Maine DOL cancelled about 23,600 initial claims and 1 weekly certification that were determined to be fraudulent.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - During the week ending September 26, The Maine Department of Labor canceled about 23,600 initial unemployment claims it had determined were fraudulent.

The DOL says the high number represents the culmination of initial claims that were identified as potentially fraudulent.

The department gives people the opportunity to verify their identity before canceling the claims.

Only one weekly certification determined to be fraudulent was canceled.

Last week, the Maine DOL recorded 1,600 individuals filing initial claims for state aid and 1,200 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 24,400 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment. That’s down more than 3,000 from the previous week.

Roughly 17,900 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

About 10,700 certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program and about 900 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

