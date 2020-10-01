Maine congregate care facilities get federal funds for safety

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s congregate care facilities are getting some coronavirus relief funding to help make them safer.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced today the state will use a million dollars in federal funds to support infection prevention.

The money will support free expert consultation for congregate care settings like assisted living facilities and group homes.

These experts will assess the operation and recommend how things could better operate.

“We are ready to go as soon as this week," siad Lambrew. “We have really been aggressive in trying to move out on this just knowing that we always run the risk of having an uptick in cases and that’s putting people at risk, so we are lining up to help. This is a volunteer program for the group homes, so we will be communicating with them to also line them up so we can really deploy these nurses that are clinicians as soon as possible to them.”

The funding is available through the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.