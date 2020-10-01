Advertisement

Maine CDC warns of scam targeting elderly

Recent reports of phone calls from people claiming to be contact tracers with the CDC.
Recent reports of phone calls from people claiming to be contact tracers with the CDC.
Recent reports of phone calls from people claiming to be contact tracers with the CDC.(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Scammers are taking aim at Maine’s elderly population.

They’re using the coronavirus as a cover.

There have been recent reports of phone calls from people claiming to be contact tracers with the CDC.

The scammers eventually try to get financial information in an effort to steal money from the peole they call.

The director of the Maine CDC says if you have any suspicions, you should ask that caller for a call back number.

“And then check to make sure that that number in the phone book or nowadays of course on Google is actually the number for the Maine CDC, and if you’re not able to get that, if you’re not able to have somebody give you a number that says, yup, you can call the Maine CDC hotline or the switchboard and they’ll transfer you right back to me, that is a red flag," said Dr. Nirav Shah."

Shah says a call from the Maine CDC will actually say Maine CDC on the caller ID.

Also, they will only ask your name and date of birth - never financial information.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

Coronavirus

Maine congregate care facilities get federal funds for safety

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced today the state will use a million dollars in federal funds to support infection prevention.

National Politics

Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in “red zones” like La Crosse and Brown counties to the “maximum degree possible.”

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ways to stay safe this fall amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is colliding with flu season, the next few months could get ugly where the virus is concerned. But there are ways to stay safe.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Person associated with Brewer High School tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A person associated with Brewer High School has tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports one more death Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Coronavirus statistics in Maine on Thursday 10-1-20

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.