Maine CDC reports one more death Thursday

Maine coronavirus stats Thursday 10-1
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting another person with coronavirus has died in Maine.

That person’s county of residence is listed as unknown.

We expect more information during Thursday’s briefing.

There are 43 new cases reported.

Three have yet to be classified.

That brings the total to 5,431.

Maine has 585 active cases - 4,704 people have recovered.

Thurday’s death is the 142nd.

Maine 10-1
Androscoggin County saw the largest jump in new and active cases.

There are 14 new cases and 10 more active today for totals of 751 and 95.

There are 12 new cases in York County, but three less active.

Penobscot County has three new cases and three more active cases - making 15 active cases there.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon at 2.

You can see it on TV5 or on our website.

