Local athletes named to North Atlantic Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A couple of local women will be on the North Atlantic conference Student Athlete Advisory Committee. Ellsworth graduate Callie Hammer will represent UMaine Farmington. She plays soccer and softball there. Winslow’s Maeghan Bernard will represent Thomas College. She plays soccer there. Maine Maritime’s Terrell Thomas also named Vice President of the committee.

