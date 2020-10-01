Advertisement

Jetport braces for airport layoffs as thousands set to lose their jobs

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland International Jetport says it is not yet sure how layoffs at American Airlines could impact Maine’s largest airport.

The Associated Press reports American will layoff 19,000 employees Thursday.

Federal aid given to the airlines for coronavirus relief has run out after negotiations in the Senate have failed to produce a new deal.

The airlines and its labor unions have asked for about $25 billion to pay employees for another six months.

American Airlines offers flights from the Portland Jetport.

The layoffs come at a time when passengers are down 68% over this time last year.

The Jetport says its not aware of any local counter or underwing staff that will be affected by airline cuts, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be an impact locally.

“It’s a system it’s not just about one market we’re all connected and the Portland International Jetport is Mainers' connection to the national and international air transportation system,” says Paul Bradbury, the Jetport’s director. “If that system falls apart as part of this pandemic, we won’t be be ready at the back end of this pandemic.”

Airports are part of a similar program under the federal coronavirus relief bill and are required to maintain their employees into December.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival Starts Today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival taking place right in your home

News

Senator King responds to debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Sen. Angus King says last night’s debate is garnering national attention

News

Downtown Gardiner loses 11 businesses during pandemic, people urged to shop local

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials in Gardiner put out call to support local small businesses

News

Minor injuries after wrong-way crash, police say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened near the Cumberland service plaza.

Latest News

News

Passamaquoddy Tribe awarded funds to combat domestic violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We're told the money will improve and expand resources.

News

UMaine Pres, Chancellor join in on COVID-19 screening

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Many lined up at the Alfond Arena for the rapid testing, Wednesday.

News

Radiothon to benefit Maine kids takes place Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
You'll be able to call into the radio stations to donate to the cause.

News

Home Instead Senior Care offers tips to in-home caregivers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Much has been made about the struggle for parents balancing work- from- home and virtual learning. But millions of people also juggle daily care for their aging parents.

News

Poland Spring to collaborate with UMaine in search of new packaging

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Poland Spring has announced a collaboration with the University of Maine and its Forest Bio Products Research Institute.They’ll develop bio-based solutions that could serve as alternative packaging for its products.

News

Police investigate deadly crash in Bucksport

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No word yet on how many people were involved.