Jetport braces for airport layoffs as thousands set to lose their jobs

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland International Jetport says it is not yet sure how layoffs at American Airlines could impact Maine’s largest airport.

The Associated Press reports American will layoff 19,000 employees Thursday.

Federal aid given to the airlines for coronavirus relief has run out after negotiations in the Senate have failed to produce a new deal.

The airlines and its labor unions have asked for about $25 billion to pay employees for another six months.

American Airlines offers flights from the Portland Jetport.

The layoffs come at a time when passengers are down 68% over this time last year.

The Jetport says its not aware of any local counter or underwing staff that will be affected by airline cuts, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be an impact locally.

“It’s a system it’s not just about one market we’re all connected and the Portland International Jetport is Mainers' connection to the national and international air transportation system,” says Paul Bradbury, the Jetport’s director. “If that system falls apart as part of this pandemic, we won’t be be ready at the back end of this pandemic.”

Airports are part of a similar program under the federal coronavirus relief bill and are required to maintain their employees into December.

