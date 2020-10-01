Advertisement

Island Falls man charged with arson for Stacyville blaze

A Fire Marshal’s Office K9 detected a substance in the ruins of the home that was later determined to be gasoline.
(WNDU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

An Island Falls man has been indicted for arson after authorities say he set fire to his ex-girlfriends home last winter.

According to prosecutors, 48 year old Bud Nason was allegedly witnessed driving back and forth near the woman’s Stacyville home during the early morning hours before the fire.

We’re told the fire was reported around 2 am by a neighbor who saw the flames and saw the resident standing outside.

A Fire Marshal’s Office K9 detected a substance in the ruins of the home that was later determined to be gasoline.

While Nason reportedly told police that he was not nearby at that time, investigators say cell phone data shows that he was.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thousands of Mainers still without power due to Wednesday’s strong winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Officials say they're dealing with outages mostly in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Crime

Trial of NY man accused of 2017 murder continues in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Authorities say 40-year-old Carine Reeves shot 55-year-old Sally Shaw.

Crime

More charges for Lincoln man accused of sex crimes against child relative

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Paul Fiske for sexual exploitation of a minor.

News

Maine DOL canceled roughly 23,600 fraudulent unemployment claims last week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The number of initial claims remained steady from last week

Latest News

News

25th Annual Hike for the Homeless this Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
25th annual Hike for the Homeless to benefit Bangor Area Homeless shelter is virtual, taking place this Saturday.

News

Historic document highlights challenges caused by 1918 flu pandemic in Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
Members found the document while looking for any paperwork from the period.

News

1918 flu pandemic document found at Mechanics' Hall

Updated: 7 hours ago
The document is an annual report from 1919 that showed more than 1,000 fewer books were taken out of its library in 1918 compared to 1917.

News

American Airlines and United Airlines say they will furlough 32,000 workers

Updated: 7 hours ago
Negotiations in Washington have failed to produce more federal aid for the industry.

News

Jetport braces for airport layoffs as thousands set to lose their jobs

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Associated Press reports American Airlines will layoff 19,000 employees Thursday.

News

2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival Starts Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival taking place right in your home