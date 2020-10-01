Island Falls man charged with arson for Stacyville blaze

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

An Island Falls man has been indicted for arson after authorities say he set fire to his ex-girlfriends home last winter.

According to prosecutors, 48 year old Bud Nason was allegedly witnessed driving back and forth near the woman’s Stacyville home during the early morning hours before the fire.

We’re told the fire was reported around 2 am by a neighbor who saw the flames and saw the resident standing outside.

A Fire Marshal’s Office K9 detected a substance in the ruins of the home that was later determined to be gasoline.

While Nason reportedly told police that he was not nearby at that time, investigators say cell phone data shows that he was.

