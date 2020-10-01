Former Black Bear star Manny Patterson signs with NFL’s Washington practice squad

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Former UMaine star defensive back Manny Patterson has been signed by the NFL’s Washington Football Team and added to their practice squad.

Practice squad players make about $8,400 per week. Manny suffered a season ending knee injury last year, or he would have likely been drafted or signed earlier. Patterson made 44 starts for Maine during his career. He made 113 tackles, 3 interceptions, and broke up 54 passes. Although most teams were scared to throw in his direction.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.