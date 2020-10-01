Firehouse Subs in Bangor is raising money to help first responders

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Firehouse Subs in Bangor and locations across the nation are working together to support a great cause.

The month of October is known as First Responders Month.

Customers can donate to help support our first responders.

Firehouse Subs has been doing this since the franchise first opened in 1994.

Their goal nationally is to raise one million dollars this month.

“We’re interested in supporting first responders with lifesaving equipment. It could range from the jaws of life, to ATVs to access difficult terrain to rescue people. So, when you come in to Firehouse Subs, buy a great sandwich and help save some lives,” says Robert Baldacci, the Area Representative of Firehouse Subs New England.

If you’d like to help them reach their goal, you can stop in, or visit firstrespondersmonth.org.

