Advertisement

Drought worsens in parts of Northeast

More than 80% of Massachusetts and Maine are experiencing severe drought and more than 50% of Connecticut is suffering through dry conditions.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Large parts of Northeast now face extreme drought conditions, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday.

New Hampshire is almost entirely classified as experiencing severe drought by the monitor, which is a collaboration between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More than 80% of Massachusetts and Maine are experiencing severe drought and more than 50% of Connecticut is suffering through dry conditions.

Parts of Northeast Connecticut, far northern Maine and southern parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts are now classified as contending with extreme drought, which is a higher classification and the service’s second highest category.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public hearing underway over Crossroads Landfill expansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The town of Norridgewock is discussing plans for a nearly 50-acre expansion of the Crossroads landfill.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Central Maine Power working to fix outages from storm damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Central Maine Power says the damaging winds caused trees and limbs to fall on power lines.

News

Bangin’ Whoopie Pies in Bangor is raising money to help United Way of Eastern Maine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Bangin' Whoopie Pies will hold a fundraiser Saturday, October 3rd, from 10am to 6pm.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph Healthcare hosted a construction kick-off event Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The celebration was for St. Joseph Healthcare's new patient care center in Bangor.

News

Firehouse Subs in Bangor is raising money to help first responders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Customers can donate to help support our first responders.

News

Maine, NH Senators call on President Trump to reevaluate Canadian border restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The senators are asking the President to reevaluate the guidelines for non-essential travel over the border.

News

Two Maine companies donate PPE to election workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine’s Secretary of State has accepted $44K worth of PPE from L.L. Bean and Gorham based, Flowfold.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 4 hours ago