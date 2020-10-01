Advertisement

Downtown Gardiner loses 11 businesses during pandemic, people urged to shop local

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDINER, Maine (WMTW) - After losing 11 businesses since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Gardiner are urging people to support local businesses.

The two-block downtown area was essentially closed for an entire month at the onset of the outbreak in Maine.

Some of the empty storefronts are now beginning to fill up, including a new bakery and a new restaurant.

Officials said they are looking forward to the holiday season and hope residents will shop local.

“The need to support small businesses is year-round. This holiday season is going to be critical for many of our businesses,” Gardiner Main Street Executive Director Melissa Lindley said. “If this season is not successful for them, we may be losing more business. They need as much support as possible”

The annual Swine and Stein Brew Fest has transitioned to a virtual event and kicks off Thursday. People can go online and buy a brew fest bag.

The money raised will go to a Main Street Gardiner, which helps support businesses in the community.

