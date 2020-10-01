Delays in construction of new pedestrian bridge in Bangor due to shipping of materials

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Bangor city officials tell us due to pandemic related delivery issues, the replacement of a pedestrian bridge over the Kenduskeag Stream won’t be completed on schedule.

The Willard Carleton Orr Bridge is named for a 1939 Bangor High School graduate who was the only city resident who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A replacement bridge was scheduled to be completed this fall.

According to officials, the company manufacturing sections of the bridge expects the components will be delivered in January.

The original bridge was built in the 1980s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.