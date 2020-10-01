Central Maine small businesses receive nearly $40,000 in grant funding

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Twenty businesses in the Central Maine area have received almost 40-thousand dollars in grant funding.

It’s all part of the Waterville Region Small Business Grant Program in response to COVID-19.

It prioritizes businesses with less than 20 employees that received less than $15,000 in federal relief.

Each business received up to two thousand dollars to help retain talent, for expansion efforts, or to sustain basic operations.

The Barber Parlor in Waterville used the grant money to purchase a stackable washer and dryer.

“I think I cried, there were tears of joy. The grant to us it was huge," said co-owner of The Barber Parlor, Tanya Lennon. "It was a significant amount of money for us to be able to use towards personal protective gear, disinfectant, along those sorts of lines. It takes care of our needs now, and it’s going to take care of our needs in the future as well.”

The owners of the Barber Parlor say the community has kept them going these past few months.

This is the second grant program launched this year by the Central Maine Growth Council.

