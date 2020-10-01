Central Maine Power working to fix outages from storm damage

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday’s storm brought high winds and rain to the area leaving over 140,000 Mainers without power.

Over seven thousand people woke up this morning still without power in Kennebec County and over 5,000 in Waldo County.

Schools in Winslow and China were closed today because of no power.

Central Maine Power says the damaging winds caused trees and limbs to fall on power lines.

Executive Chairman David Flanagan says they’ve contracted extra workers to restore power as quickly as possible.

“There is always something to learn in every storm, and every storm is different," Flanagan said. "We are bearing down on this as I said, 300 crews from all over New England, Quebec, and New Brunswick are in here to help out and we are going to get this taken care of by and large today.”

Central Maine Power says there are some outages that will take longer to repair.

For an update on outages, visit their website or contact customer service.

