HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Syndey Gallop tallied a hat trick and Lyndsee Reed added a pair as Hermon girls soccer topped John Bapst 7-2.

It was 3-2 at halftime but the Hawks pulled away 2nd half to earn the win.

We spoke to Gallop and Reed about their chemistry up front.

