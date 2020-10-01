Bangin’ Whoopie Pies in Bangor is raising money to help United Way of Eastern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A business in downtown Bangor is putting together a food drive to help a great cause.

Bangin' Whoopie Pies will hold a fundraiser Saturday, October 3rd, from 10am to 6pm

All proceeds will help the United Way of Eastern Maine assist those in local communities who are battling food insecurity.

Bangin' Whoopie Pies will be giving out free whoopie pies based on the size of the donation.

“If you bring one to five non-perishable food items, we’re going to give you a small plain Jane whoopie pie. If you bring 5-10, we’re going to give you a regular size. But, if you bring twenty or more items, we’ll give you a half dozen regular size plain Janes for free,” said the owner of Bangin' Whoope Pies, James Gallagher.

“Given all that’s facing our community, the food drive will help bring food to the people that need it. So, this food drive, just like all the others that are done by other organizations, will help restock pantry shelves and be there for people who are in need,” says Matt Donahue, Chief Impact Officer at United Way of Eastern Maine.

Bangin' Whoopie Pies will also donate 20-percent of all online and in-person sales to the United Way of Eastern Maine’s General Fund.

The food drive will take place at the store at 6 Water Street in Bangor.

