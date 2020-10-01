Advertisement

25th Annual Hike for the Homeless this Saturday

A Hike to Help Those Who Don’t Have a Roof Over Their Heads
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This year marks the 25th annual Hike for Homeless to benefit the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

It’s happening this Saturday, October 3rd.

In the past, Hike for the Homeless took place along the Bangor waterfront.

This year due to the pandemic, the walk is going virtual.

That means participants can hike at any location and at any pace.

A homeless shelter is more than a place where people can get out of the cold," says Boyd Kronholm, executive director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is working to end homelessness. Our services provide the support persons experiencing homelessness need to get a job, get an apartment and permanently change their lives for the better.”

“Everybody wins when the Shelter can help a person get off the streets. The homeless individual, businesses and the community all benefit,” said Lisa M. Shaw, president of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter’s Board of Directors. “Working together with state agencies, local governments, and area residents, I’m confident that we can find solutions that will help the homeless transition from hopelessness to happiness as contributing, productive members of our community.”

“But to do that, we need resources,” continued Shaw. “Unfortunately, reduced government support is making fundraising events like the Hike for the Homeless even more essential for our organization. Money raised through the hike helps our organization provide the essential services our guests need including: food, shelter, crisis intervention, and connections to services, including medical and psychiatric care.”

In 2019-20, 989 Hike for the Homeless participants raised $41,600 to help Bangor Area Homeless Shelter guests. These financial resources are being put to good use. Last year, 88 individuals were placed into permanent, stable housing. In addition, the Shelter provided temporary housing for 373 overnight guests.

You do need to register online to prove you pounded the virtual pavement.

Log onto the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter website for more information.

