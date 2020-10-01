2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival Starts Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2020 Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival kicks off Thursday, with a number of virtual events.

First up is a lecture by a UniversIty of Maine Professor Elizabeth McKillen. She’ll talk about Hanna Sheehy Skeffington. The Irish suffragist founded the Irish Women’s Franchise League in 1908. Professor McKillen’s lecture will trace Skeffington’s lecture tour and activities in the Unites States.

The free lecture runs from 6:30 to 7:15 Thursday night, you can register to attend through the Bangor Public Library.

Saturday, October 3rd beginning at 2 p.m., folks can sign up to attend a musical workshop with members of the Celtic group, Genticorum along with Scottish fiddler Katie McNally and pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman. They’ll then perform a virtual concert at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for the concert only, $25 for the workshop only, $40 for the concert plus one workshop.

For more information including how to purchase tickets, log onto https://bangorceltic.org/,

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.