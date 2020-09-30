Wet & Windy This Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross through Maine this morning and push to our east this afternoon. This will bring us a brief period of rain and a strong, gusty southerly wind today. The steadiest of the rain and strongest wind will come between 7am and 2pm. The wind is the primary concern today as gusts to 50 MPH are expected across inland areas and up to 60 MPH along the coast so there’s a good chance we’ll see downed trees or limbs and power outages as a result. Rain may be heavy at times thru noontime then quickly taper to just a few scattered showers this afternoon as the front exits the area. Rainfall totals will average .25″-.75″ for most spots today with some locally higher amount of 1″-1.5″ possible mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Drier air moving in behind the front this afternoon may allow for some breaks in the clouds as the afternoon progresses. Humidity levels will be dropping this afternoon and evening too as the drier air arrives. Temperatures won’t move much today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies as we head into the night tonight. It’ll be a bit cooler with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s overnight.

A very weak cold front is forecast to move through the state Thursday and could give northern areas a brief shower otherwise much of the state will see a good day Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. After a dry start Friday, showers will return to the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours as a disturbance is forecast to move into the region. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs. Showers will wind down later Friday night as the disturbance exits the area. Drier and brighter weather returns for the weekend. Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Sunday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Today: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state later this morning through the afternoon. Very windy with a south wind between 15-30 MPH gusting to 50 MPH inland and up to 60 MPH along the coast. Humid. Highs between 64°-71°.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and less humid. Lows between 45°-52°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across the north. Less humid. Highs between 64°-71°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers developing during the afternoon. Highs between 56°-66°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

