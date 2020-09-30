Waterville plans for new holiday festivities amid COVID-19

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s annual Parade of Lights and visits with Santa in Kringleville will look a bit different this year due to the coronavirus.

Businesses and individuals can decorate their properties for the Light up the Town contest.

Official entries will be included in a city-wide map to be distributed throughout the community.

Santa Claus and judges will drive by on November 27th and a winner will be announced the following week.

Children will also be able to visit Santa virtually by scheduling an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.