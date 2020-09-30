Waldo County Corrections Administrator reacts to a Maine Department of Correction’s report

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Corrections Administrator for the Waldo County Jail is clarifying some information after a report was released from the Maine Department of Corrections.

Part of the report says Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center in Belfast does not require visitors to wear masks.

Ray Porter says visits to the center take place outside and more than 10 feet and a fence separate everyone.

He also says most residents have opted to do ZOOM calls instead of “in-person” visits.

Porter says the report is difficult to hear because they’ve been following all safety protocols.

He says a plan was in place before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Maine and that has continued ever since.

Porter explained, “Nobody can come in without a mask on. Obviously, that’s something that’s been very important to us. It’s part of our protocol. It’s part of our plan to make sure we have everything in place to keep the facility safe. Wearing masks, screening, everything that we do. It’s been exhausting, but we are seeing the results of it.”

When the pandemic started, the re-entry center had 29 residents.

Right now, there are 12. Porter says that creates ample space for social distancing.

The report also says the facility does not quarantine new admissions for two weeks.

Porter says when it comes to the re-entry center, they have not allowed new clients in since the pandemic started, and if they did they would have to get a negative COVID-19 test.

