UMaine Professor weighs in on debates, what’s next

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who won Tuesday night’s Presidential Debate?

That’s likely in the eye of the beholder.

University of Maine Political Science Professor Mark Brewer, like millions of others, watched.

He felt like President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden both performed well and appealed to their bases.

Brewer says it was Biden who gained more from the debate, especially after the President’s comments leading up to the event about Biden’s diminished state.

“I think there again the low bar helped,” said Brewer. “He didn’t look too old. It looked like he was up for the job. He had a couple of good one-liners and was effective when he talked directly into the camera to the American people. I don’t think it was a great performance but Biden gained more out of that performance in my opinion.”

Up next is the Vice Presidential Debate next week, followed by a town hall format between the presidential candidates on October 15th.

“If nothing changes in the polling which so far the stuff that I have seen come in that was done last night and come out this morning doesn’t indicate a whole lot of change, the closer we get to election day with the president consistently trailing nationally and in battleground states the more aggressive I think he is going to get,” Brewer said.

He thinks what happens in the battleground state of Florida will go along way toward deciding a winner.

