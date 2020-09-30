Two men walk away from reentry facility, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office investigating

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who walked away from their reentry program overnight.

Officials say Dakota Raven, 24, of Knox and Cameron Dana, 24, of Owls Head left the Maine Coast Reentry Center Tuesday night.

They say pair was assigned to remove trash from the Belfast facility and used that opportunity to walk away.

Deputies say both men were sentenced for non-violence offenses, and they don’t believe either is a threat to public safety.

They’re asking for anyone with information to contact the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040

