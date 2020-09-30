Advertisement

Two men walk away from reentry facility, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Deputies say both men were sentenced for non-violence offenses, and they don't believe either is a threat to public safety.
Deputies say both men were sentenced for non-violence offenses, and they don't believe either is a threat to public safety.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who walked away from their reentry program overnight.

Officials say Dakota Raven, 24, of Knox and Cameron Dana, 24, of Owls Head left the Maine Coast Reentry Center Tuesday night.

They say pair was assigned to remove trash from the Belfast facility and used that opportunity to walk away.

Deputies say both men were sentenced for non-violence offenses, and they don’t believe either is a threat to public safety.

They’re asking for anyone with information to contact the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter Portland changes name to Black POWER

Updated: 55 minutes ago
They also say they don’t want to be confused with the Black Lives Matter Maine group.

News

Black Lives Matter Portland has changed its name to Black P.O.W.E.R.

Updated: 58 minutes ago
members say the name was changed to let people know that they are a Black-led group that will do distinctive and localized work.

News

Maine teens charged in violent attack, 2 schools go remote as precaution

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some parents said there have been other incidents in the past month involving area teens.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

Latest News

News

Bangor group hosts discussion on hunger and equity

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The talk focused on how food insecurity can be experienced by anyone.

News

Waldo County Corrections Administrator reacts to a Maine Department of Correction’s report

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We're told most residents have opted to do ZOOM calls instead of “in-person” visits.

News

Bangor police respond to incident

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened after 8 p.m.

News

Bar Harbor still in business despite cruise ship ban

Updated: 13 hours ago
Expectations were low without any cruise ships this fall, but business has been better than expected in Bar Harbor.

News

Bucksport Fire Department battle house fire on Bucks Mills Rd.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
One person was in the home and was able to escape.

News

Down East coffeeshop celebrates 10-year anniversary

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
September 29 is National Coffee Day