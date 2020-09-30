Tractor trailer hauling equipment flips in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -A tractor-trailer hauling equipment flipped on Route 3 in Vassalboro on Wednesday.

Despite the damage to the tractor-trailer, no one was hurt.

It happened around 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer blocked the intersection of Legion Park and Stone Roads.

Vassalboro Fire Department officials tell us the driver of the tractor-trailer was headed to Belfast when a pick-up truck pulled out in front.

