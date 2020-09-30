Tractor trailer hauling equipment flips in Vassalboro
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -A tractor-trailer hauling equipment flipped on Route 3 in Vassalboro on Wednesday.
Despite the damage to the tractor-trailer, no one was hurt.
It happened around 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
The tractor-trailer blocked the intersection of Legion Park and Stone Roads.
Vassalboro Fire Department officials tell us the driver of the tractor-trailer was headed to Belfast when a pick-up truck pulled out in front.
