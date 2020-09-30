Thousands of Mainers wake up without power Wednesday morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people are without power across the state due to high winds.

This is a First Alert weather day because of that front moving through.

Many of the outages are across the southern part of the state.

Central Maine Power is currently reporting 44,591 outages.

And Versant Power is so far only reporting 3,595 outages.

Winds are expected to reach 50 mph in parts of the state.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ohio Street is currently closed in the area of 1271 Ohio (just past the Rock Church outbound). A tree has... Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

