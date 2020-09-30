Thomas and UMaine Presque Isle set to face each other in fall intercollegiate sports

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - UMaine Presque Isle and Thomas College will start intercollegiate competition on Saturday. Golf and cross country meets this weekend, both soccer teams will square off Saturday, the 10th, and the 17th of October. Golf and cross country will meet again later in the month and would likely be the first college competitions of the fall season in Maine.

