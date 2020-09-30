Strong winds down power lines, trees leaving Bangor residents without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people are without power at this hour due to the high winds and rain.

Many Bangor residents are feeling the effects of the storm.

Warren Street between 3rd Street and Sanford Street are closed at this hour due to a tree down in the road.

You’re asked to seek alternate routes.

Warren Street in Bangor is closed at this time. A tree has come down on what looks like two cars parked on the street. Bangor Police and Versant Power on scene. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/2KPv1GE6dX — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) September 30, 2020

Ohio Street is currently closed in the area of 1271 Ohio.

Officials say a tree has fallen across the road and is tangled in power lines.

Crews are on scene assessing damage, and the city says it will be a few more hours before they can get the tree removed.

You’re asked to avoid this area as well.

If you lose power, please call Versant Power at 207-973-2000.

#HeyBangor Ohio St closed near 1271 Ohio (just past Rock Church outbound). A tree has fallen on road, tangled in power lines. @versantpower will be few hours before they can get the tree untangled & removed. Please avoid area, seek alt routes. You cannot pass. FMI: 207-992-4500. — City of Bangor, Maine (@CityofBangorME) September 30, 2020

Pretty significant wind damage in Bangor this morning. Hope everyone is okay. Power out all over the place. #mewx pic.twitter.com/FQK1kmEuFR — Ben Sprague (@bensprague) September 30, 2020

