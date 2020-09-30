Strong winds down power lines, trees leaving Bangor residents without power
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people are without power at this hour due to the high winds and rain.
Many Bangor residents are feeling the effects of the storm.
Warren Street between 3rd Street and Sanford Street are closed at this hour due to a tree down in the road.
You’re asked to seek alternate routes.
Ohio Street is currently closed in the area of 1271 Ohio.
Officials say a tree has fallen across the road and is tangled in power lines.
Crews are on scene assessing damage, and the city says it will be a few more hours before they can get the tree removed.
You’re asked to avoid this area as well.
If you lose power, please call Versant Power at 207-973-2000.
