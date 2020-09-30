Shuttered Hampden recycling facility could have new owner soon

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The process of re-opening the shuttered recycling facility in Hampden is moving forward with three possible new owners.

Officials with the Municipal Review Committee, which handles the waste for 115 municipalities, say that of the seven inquiries they’ve received about buying the plant - three have now submitted offers.

The names of those companies weren’t given.

All three offers include closing on the deal by the end of the year.

Coastal Resources of Maine shut down earlier this year, when then-operator Fiberight ran out of money to continue operations.

Since then the waste the facility was supposed to be handling has been divided between PERC in Orrington and landfills.

