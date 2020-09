BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -Police are investigating a deadly crash in Bucksport.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Officials with the Dedham/Lucerne Fire Department tell us the crash involved two cars.

No word yet on how many people may have been involved.

Route 46 was shut down to traffic for a couple of hours.

However, it is now back open.

