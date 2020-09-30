Poland Spring to collaborate with UMaine in search of new packaging

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Poland Spring has announced a collaboration with the University of Maine and its Forest Bio Products Research Institute.They’ll develop bio-based solutions that could serve as alternative packaging for its products.

As part of the collaboration, UMaine will explore new possible uses of materials derived from harvested Maine wood. That has the potential to help the economy by using wood as a renewable resource. Poland Spring and UMaine will work together to review the technology.

“We understand what renewable resources are,” said Dr. Hemant Pendse, Director of the Forest Bioproducts Research Institute. “I think the common theme is natural resources that are renewable. And if we figure out how to get the best value out of those things, everybody comes out ahead.”

In addition to exploring alternative packaging, Poland Spring’s parent company NWNA has committed to achieve 25% recycled plastic by 2021 and 50% by 2025.

