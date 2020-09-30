NY man on trial for murder has outburst in courtroom

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Drama in a Bangor courtroom this morning as a New York man on trial for murder bursts out in anger about his legal representation.

40-year-old Carine Reeves is charged with the murder of 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

Carine Reeves expressed discontent with his lead attorney Tuesday afternoon after questioning of the state’s lead witness, Quaneysha Greeley.

Greeley is also charged with the murder of Sally Shaw.

Reeves said his defense lawyer, Steve Smith, had refused to ask any questions of Greeley that he had prompted him to.

The judge made the decision Tuesday that the trial would resume anyway.

However, Reeves exclaimed in court again this morning that his lawyers weren’t quote “doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Reeves explained to the judge that he refused to have Smith represent him any longer and requested his second counsel, Jack Baldacci take the lead.

Baldacci informed the judge that he felt he was too green and was ill prepared for the task.

So the judge ordered outside counsel to come in and present Reeves with his rights, which at this point would be to continue with Smith or represent himself.

Reeves has already fired one set of lawyers who were representing him.

