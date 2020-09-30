Advertisement

New thrift store in Jay will support local ministries

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -"We’re committed to doing good in the community which is part of our faith."

Max Becher is the director of Social Ministry for both St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay and St. Joseph Parish in Farmington.

“From Matthew 25 we’re supposed to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the imprisoned, visit the sick.”

The social ministry program has a variety of efforts, but has mostly focused on feeding the hungry, partnering with local food pantries and providing direct assistance.

“We serve about 70 to 100 meals per week in addition to small walk in food pantry that we have at the entrance of both churches.”

Now they’re expanding to help those in need of clothing and other necessities.

The St. Rose Thrift Store is located in the parish hall with the entrance on Horan street. They will offer used items at low prices and the money raised will support other ministries.

“We took the cue from two other Catholic parishes in Madison and Bingham which are running thrift stores. Those thrift stores support in Bingham a food pantry and in Madison a fuel assistance program and some other ministries they’re running.”

They’re looking for volunteers to help accept and sort donations.

“We’re starting small. We’re starting with clothes and household items. Kitchen items, a few toys, some books.”

If items are unsold for a while or there is an emergency need, the staff and volunteers can supply items for free.

“We’re going to be opening Saturdays eight to 12 beginning this October 3rd with a soft opening and we’ll follow up with a grand opening shortly after that.”

If everything goes well they’re hoping to expand to other rooms in the building and increase their ministry to help more folks in the community.

You can find out more at their website or by calling 207-897-2173.

