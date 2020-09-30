New social media hashtag encourages kindness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - From raking leaves to shoveling a drive way.

Lending a hand to your neighbor is more important than ever.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left many isolated from others in our community.

A new social media movement is encouraging you to do good.

Serve a Neighbor is a hashtag that folks are using to share their stories.

Some folks are checking in on elderly neighbors, others are helping on days like today with wind damage and fallen branches.

It’s simple, share your stories on Facebook or Instagram and make sure to hashtag Serve a Neighbor.

“There are a lot of people out there waiting for something like this. Something that they can join in a united goal just to get out and do something nice for somebody," said Sean Thomas, with Serve a Neighbor.

“Think more about someone else than themselves, and maybe get their minds to think like hey I do have the ability to make something happen here," said Soubanh Phanthay, Brewer City Councilor.

You can learn more about the Serve a Neighbor movement on their Facebook page.

