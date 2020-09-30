Advertisement

New social media hashtag encourages kindness

Serve a Neighbor
Serve a Neighbor(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - From raking leaves to shoveling a drive way.

Lending a hand to your neighbor is more important than ever.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left many isolated from others in our community.

A new social media movement is encouraging you to do good.

Serve a Neighbor is a hashtag that folks are using to share their stories.

Some folks are checking in on elderly neighbors, others are helping on days like today with wind damage and fallen branches.

It’s simple, share your stories on Facebook or Instagram and make sure to hashtag Serve a Neighbor.

“There are a lot of people out there waiting for something like this. Something that they can join in a united goal just to get out and do something nice for somebody," said Sean Thomas, with Serve a Neighbor.

“Think more about someone else than themselves, and maybe get their minds to think like hey I do have the ability to make something happen here," said Soubanh Phanthay, Brewer City Councilor.

You can learn more about the Serve a Neighbor movement on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

NY man on trial for murder has outburst in courtroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Carine Reeves expressed discontent with his lead attorney

Forecast

Strong winds down power lines, trees leaving Bangor residents without power

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Many Bangor residents are feeling the effects of the storm.

Forecast

Thousands of Mainers without power Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
This is a First Alert weather day because of that front moving through.

News

Mainers warned about Spotted Lanternfly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Residents are being urged to look for egg masses of spotted lanternfly to prevent possible infestation

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 59 new cases of Coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Maine CDC is reporting 59 new cases.

News

Bangor COVID-19 testing site moving to semi-permanent location this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Avenue testing site should be open on Sunday

News

Two men walk away from reentry facility, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Deputies say both men were sentenced for non-violence offenses, and they don’t believe either is a threat to public safety.

News

Black Lives Matter Portland changes name to Black POWER

Updated: 7 hours ago
They also say they don’t want to be confused with the Black Lives Matter Maine group.

News

Black Lives Matter Portland has changed its name to Black P.O.W.E.R.

Updated: 7 hours ago
members say the name was changed to let people know that they are a Black-led group that will do distinctive and localized work.

News

Maine teens charged in violent attack, 2 schools go remote as precaution

Updated: 7 hours ago
Some parents said there have been other incidents in the past month involving area teens.