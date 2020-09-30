Mill contractors test positive for COVID-19 after working in Baileyville

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The spokesperson for a Baileyville paper mill says seven out-of-state contractors have tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Beal says the contractors were at Woodland Pulp during an annual maintenance outage last week.

We’re told they were tested after they left and Woodland was notified on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, an official with Calais Regional Hospital says their staff will be on-site Thursday to test around 400 workers.

Beal says the Maine CDC has now opened an investigation.

