Maine teens charged in violent attack, 2 schools go remote as precaution

PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Two Maine schools were forced to switch to remote learning as a precaution in response to a violent attack that was recorded and shared on social media.

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and Oxford Hills Middle School switched to remote learning on Tuesday and will remain remote on Wednesday.

School officials posted on Facebook the switch was made at the recommendation of law enforcement.

Police said the video of the attack shows a large group of people attacking a person on the Viking Trail, which goes from the high school to the middle school.

Two teens have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the weekend attack and made their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey said the video helped them identify the two teens arrested. He said more people could face charges.

The attack prompted a protest outside the Oxford County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon by parents who said there is a bigger issue with bullying in the community.

Some parents said there have been other incidents in the past month involving area teens.

Dailey said his officers will not tolerate any acts of retaliation.

