Maine CDC reports 59 new cases of Coronavirus

Maine CDC report for September 30
Maine CDC report for September 30(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC is reporting 59 new cases of the Coronavirus.

Five cases have yet to be classified so the overall case total is 5,391.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 141.

There are 572 active cases, an increase of 5 overnight.

49 more recoveries are also being reported, for a total of 4,678.

Cumberland County saw the largest increase overnight, with 16 new cases.

Androscoggin County is reporting 14 new cases.

Lincoln has 5 new cases, and Oxford has 3.

There are 2 cases still unknown.

