Maine CDC reports 59 new cases of Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC is reporting 59 new cases of the Coronavirus.

Five cases have yet to be classified so the overall case total is 5,391.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 141.

There are 572 active cases, an increase of 5 overnight.

49 more recoveries are also being reported, for a total of 4,678.

Maine CDC report for September 30 (WABI)

Cumberland County saw the largest increase overnight, with 16 new cases.

Androscoggin County is reporting 14 new cases.

Lincoln has 5 new cases, and Oxford has 3.

There are 2 cases still unknown.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.