Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure in Rockwood

ROCKWOOD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating a possible Hepatitis A exposure at a Rockwood restaurant.

Officials say a worker at The Birches Resort Restaurant tested positive for the virus.

The person handled food between September 2nd and the 22nd.

The CDC recommends anyone who ate or worked at the restaurant between the 16th and 22nd should get a vaccine within two weeks of their potential exposure.

They say that’s the best way to prevent Hepatitis A.

Those at the restaurant between September 2nd and September 15th should watch for symptoms, which could include tiredness, stomach pain, and low appetite.

