Maine broadband authority’s new head is coastal specialist

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The new chair of an authority that seeks to expand broadband in Maine is a policy specialist from an organization that works on sustainability for Maine’s island and coastal communities. State officials say Island Institute senior policy officer Nick Battista is the new chair of ConnectMaine Authority.

The authority is tasked with supporting broadband investments and administering money to increase broadband access.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development says in a statement that Battista has been working on Island Institute’s project about coastal broadband for four years.

