Madison nursing home COVID plan rejected by state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials are rejecting a plan by Maplecrest Nursing Home in Madison to correct federal violations it made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maine DHHS says the facility was made aware earlier today that the plan they submitted does not meet all of the requirements for approval.

Last week DHHS officials said a staff member at the nursing home had coronavirus symptoms and still worked a full shift last month.

She tested positive a week later.

An outbreak at the nursing home has resulted in at least 39 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

DHHS documents show the facility failed to meet federal requirements to prevent the spread of the virus.

