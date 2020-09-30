Lincoln man accused of killing mother formally charged with murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man who admitting to shooting and killing his mother has been formally charged with murder.

44-year-old Adam Groves was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the death of 63-year-old Pauline Taylor.

She died at her home in August on the Transalpine Road in Lincoln where Groves was staying.

Groves attorney confirmed that Groves said he shot his mother in an altercation.

44-year-old Adam Groves is charged with killing his mother, 63-year-old Pauline Taylor at her Lincoln home.

Afterwards, Groves took to Facebook and posted: “Everyone I just killed my mother.”

That post was taken down shortly after.

