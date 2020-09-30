Judge refuses to order Maine election officials to change deadline for submitting absentee ballots

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A judge has refused to order Maine election officials to change the state’s deadline for submitting absentee ballots.

The Alliance for Retired Americans and vote.org wanted to extend the absentee ballot deadline from received on election day, November third, to postmarked by election day.

The groups also wanted the state to cover the postage for returning ballots.

In a ruling Tuesday, a judge rejected the proposed changes, saying that they had the potential to severely disrupt the election.

