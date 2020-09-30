Judge denies request from defendant for new counsel mid-murder trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -“A whole day was wasted by this nonsense," those comments overheard from the family of Sally Shaw at the courthouse today after Carine Reeves tried to have his lead lawyer removed mid-trial.

Reeves is charged with killing Shaw in 2017 and leaving her on the side of the road in Cherryfield.

Shaw’s family, many of them from out-of-state, have been at the trial every day since the beginning, enduring the emotional pain of re-living the death of their loved one.

As the trial got underway Wednesday, Reeves exclaimed angrily that his counsel wasn’t “doing what they were supposed to be doing.” This is the second outburst during trial from the defendant in regards to his counsel.

Reeves explained to the judge that he refused to have Smith represent him any longer and requested his second counsel, Jack Baldacci take the lead. Another option was to have Reeves represent himself.

The judge ultimately decided to deny those requests mid-trial and ordered counsel to remain in place. However, the process leading up to the decision took the entire day to sort out, pushing back trial and leaving the family of Shaw frustrated.

The judge made it clear to Reeves that any other outbursts could get him removed from the courtroom.

The trial will resume Thursday morning.

