Home Instead Senior Care offers tips to in-home caregivers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) -Much has been made about the struggle for parents balancing work- from- home and virtual learning. But millions of people also juggle daily care for their aging parents.

Home Instead Senior Care in Blue Hill says home care has gotten increasingly stressful during the pandemic. They advise that home care givers keep the medical records of those they provide care for on hand in case of emergency, and most of all, they urge caregivers to ask for help when they feel overwhelmed.

“People who may normally be able to say, ‘boom, yup I can do that,’ they can’t," said Cheryl Sheasby, who owns the Home Instead that operates in midcoast and downeast Maine. "It can take longer to pull things together. So it really is very important.”

For more information and tips to help with stress for home care givers, visit homeinstead.com.

