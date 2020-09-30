Advertisement

Greater Bangor area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

They are asking for additional donations to help finish the homes this fall.
(KSNB)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor is nearing the completion of an affordable housing project in Old Town.

They recently received a $15,000 dollar Wells Fargo Foundation grant to help complete three condos.

Habitat for Humanity is in the midst of its Homes, Hopes, Communities + You Campaign.

They are asking for additional donations to help finish the homes this fall.

Condos near completion in Old Town.
Condos near completion in Old Town.(Habitat for Humanity Greater Bangor)

Board President Dustin Smiley says they have seen first hand how access to an affordable mortgage can help homeowners.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Waterville plans for new holiday festivities amid COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Waterville’s annual Parade of Lights and visits with Santa in Kringleville will look a bit different this year due to the coronavirus.

News

New social media hashtag encourages kindness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
A new social media movement is encouraging you to do good.

Community

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor holding free outdoor concert

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This will be their third concert.

Community

Local foundation helping others through Eastern Maine Cancer Relief Fund

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Purple Iris Foundation is helping those with cancer through new fund.

Latest News

Community

Margaret Chase Smith Library collections specialist retires after 37 years

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
After 37 years, collections specialist Angie Stockwell, will retire tomorrow.

Community

Canaan family farm raises money for Make-A-Wish Maine

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Since 2010, The Ring Family Farm has been raising money for the Maine Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Community

Native American recovery group takes meetings outside

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Amid the pandemic, one recovery group is taking their meetings outside.

Community

FirstPark unveils plans for community dog park

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
FirstPark in Oakland is announcing plans for a new space for our four-legged friends.

Community

Bangor center using creativity to support and sustain recovery

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The recovery center is holding events at least once a month and are looking for volunteers.

News

Mercer woman offers baked goods to the community

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Linda Kennedy sets out a table at the end of her driveway every other weekend.