Greater Bangor area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor is nearing the completion of an affordable housing project in Old Town.

They recently received a $15,000 dollar Wells Fargo Foundation grant to help complete three condos.

Habitat for Humanity is in the midst of its Homes, Hopes, Communities + You Campaign.

They are asking for additional donations to help finish the homes this fall.

Condos near completion in Old Town. (Habitat for Humanity Greater Bangor)

Board President Dustin Smiley says they have seen first hand how access to an affordable mortgage can help homeowners.

