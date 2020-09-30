Gov. Mills extends State of Civil Emergency for seventh time

MAINE (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine’s State of Civil Emergency for another 30 days.

This is the seventh time she’s extended it since the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March.

The new order now expires October 29th.

The Governor says this decision is in line with nearly every other state in the nation.

The old order was set to expire Thursday.

The State of Civil Emergency allows the state to draw on federal resources and funding to respond to COVID-19.

Governor Mills says as Maine enters colder months and more activities move indoors, it is more important now more than ever to maintain the public health measures that have kept us safe.

Under Maine law, State of Civil Emergency Proclamations may only be issued in 30 day increments.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.