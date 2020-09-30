Advertisement

Few Scattered Showers, Diminishing Wind This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front will move to our east this afternoon, pushing the steadier rain and strongest wind out of the area by early-mid-afternoon. The southerly wind will turn to the southwest this afternoon behind the front and diminish to about 10-20 MPH with some gusts possibly reaching 30 MPH at times. A few scattered showers will still be possible this afternoon otherwise drier air moving in behind the front this afternoon will allow for some breaks in the clouds as the afternoon progresses. Humidity levels will be dropping this afternoon and evening too as the drier air arrives. Temperatures won’t move much today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies as we head into the night tonight. It’ll be a bit cooler with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s overnight.

A very weak cold front is forecast to move through the state Thursday and could give northern areas a brief shower otherwise much of the state will see a good day Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. After a dry start Friday, showers will return to the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours as a disturbance is forecast to move into the region. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs. Showers will wind down later Friday night as the disturbance exits the area. Drier and brighter weather returns for the weekend. Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Sunday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Rest of Today: Rain tapering off then variably cloudy with a few scattered showers possible through the afternoon. South wind turning to the southwest and diminishing to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Highs between 64°-71°.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and less humid. Lows between 45°-52°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across the north. Less humid. Highs between 64°-71°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers developing during the afternoon. Highs between 56°-66°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

