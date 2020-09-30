Dunkin’ kicks off ‘Raise a Cup to Teachers’ sweepstakes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dunkin' is celebrating local educators with its ‘Raise a Cup to Teachers’ sweepstakes

From now through November 5th, Dunkin' fans can nominate deserving educators in the area.

Each week they can have a chance to win Dunkin' gift cards and five local teachers will win free coffee for a year.

The grand prize winner will get 5,000 dollars for themselves and the school, a new computer and gift cards for students.

“We live in these communities and we work here too and we want to give back to them and this is the way that we are able to do it," said Maine Franchisee Colleen Bailey. "We all had our favorite teachers and a way to give a thank you back to them for all that they’re doing for them especially now under these conditions that we are in under COVID - it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Any teacher in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington can participate in the sweepstakes.

To nominate a deserving educator head to their website.

