Dixmont man indicted for attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A grand jury has indicted a Dixmont man accused of shooting another man at a Bangor motel last spring.

24-year-old Benjamin Bowman is charged with attempted murder.

He’s also facing charges of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violation of condition of release.

Bowman was arrested in June.

Authorities say he and the victim got into a fight at the Motel 6 on Outer Hammond Street.

