Dixmont man indicted for attempted murder
24-year-old Benjamin Bowman is charged with attempted murder.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A grand jury has indicted a Dixmont man accused of shooting another man at a Bangor motel last spring.
He’s also facing charges of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violation of condition of release.
Bowman was arrested in June.
Authorities say he and the victim got into a fight at the Motel 6 on Outer Hammond Street.
